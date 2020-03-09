Conalee “Connie” D. McCartney, 91, of Bolivar and a longtime resident of Mineral City, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at The Inn at Northwood Village in Dover.

Born Sept. 8, 1928 in Kilgore, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late William and Cleda (Kohler) Albaugh.

She was a homemaker and worked at the former Allen’s Dairy Bar in Mineral City. She was a member of Dover Missionary Alliance Church but recently has attended the Bolivar United Methodist Church.

Her husband, Donald W. McCartney, whom she married Dec. 2, 1949, preceded her in death on March 22, 2005.

Connie is survived by a daughter, Bonnie (Tom) Schulze of Hartville and a son, Dennis (Nancy) McCartney of Dover; 5 grandchildren, Donald Sayers, Kevin (Naomi) Sayers, Dr. Stephen McCartney (fiancé Anna), Scott (Sonja) McCartney, and Erin (Steven) Spradling; and 4 great grandchildren, Taylor, Conner, Nina and Gretchen.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Albaugh, and a sister, Norma Furbee.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Pastor Bill Eckert will officiate and burial will follow in Ft. Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home on Tuesday. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.smithfuneral.com​. The family would like to thank the staff at Northwood Village for their kindness.