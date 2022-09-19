Connie Jo Butterfield, 53 of Minerva, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Connie was born in Canton, Ohio on April 11, 1969, to Joyce (Croston) Newman and the late Dennis Newman.

Connie enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She worked as a beautician and nail technician at Salon Revive in Minerva Ohio. She was a member of New Covenant Church under Pastor Ron Mayle.

Connie is survived by her mother, Joyce Newman of Minerva; her husband, Jeffrey Butterfield; two daughters, Emily (Andrew) McNinch of Carrollton and Alaina Butterfield of Minerva; two sisters, Teresa (Edward) Morris of Minerva and Ann (Mark) Mayle of Carrollton; her partner, Phillip Keith Tanner; special friend, Paulette Collins; cousin, Valerie Croston, and many, many friends.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

