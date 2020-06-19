Connie Jo Kugler, 61, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away June 17, 2020, at Aultman Compassionate Care in Canton, Ohio, after a brief illness.

A daughter of the late Leslie and Thelma Brandon, Connie was born Jan. 25, 1959 in Logansport, IN.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Kugler; a brother, Barry Brandon; and a sister, Donna Johnson.

Connie is survived by her daughters, Candy Jo Davisson (Santana Kempton) of Carrollton; Jamie Jo Brandon (Chris Spivey) of Minerva; Amy Jean of Scio; eleven grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at the Virginia Lounge, 89 W. Main St., Carrollton, Ohio, on July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m.