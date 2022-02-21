Connie R. Cerny, 64, of Canton, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 20, 1957, in Steubenville to Harley and Sarah (Stone) Boggess.

She was an executive assistant for the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce. She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1976 and received an associate degree from Stark State University. She is a member of the Stark County Safety Council. She loved going to the pool, bowling, playing golf and playing cards.

She is survived by two sons, Jeremiah and Joshua Cerny, both of Canton; 3 sisters, Vicky (Terry) Chilson of Florida, Judy (Greg) McCarty of Tennessee, and Carol (Kenny) Booth of Scio; and a brother, Tim (Wendy) Boggess of Carrollton. She is preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Fox and Cheryl Byrd.

According to her wishes, there will be no formal services.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.