Conotton Valley BOE approves contracts in preparation for school year

BOWERSTON – Five supplemental contracts were approved and three resignations accepted at the July 19 meeting of the Conotton Valley Union Local Board of Education.

Receiving supplemental contracts for the 2018-19 school year were Jennifer Hiles, teacher based team leader/English Language Arts, $517.23; Mike Winland, yearbook advisor, $1,173.36; girls junior varsity basketball coach, $2,216.70, and junior high track coach, $1,182.24, and Shelby Best, junior high cheerleading coach/football, $1,108.35.

The resignations included Jennifer Hiles as yearbook advisor; Lauren Rowlands as an English Language Arts teacher, and Mackenzie McGaha as a preschool aide.

In other business, the Board:

– APPROVED a transition agreement and an interagency agreement with Harcatus Head Start for the 2018-19 school year;

– APPROVED a request by the class of 1968 to use the cafeteria/high school for their 50th class reunion Sept. 1;

-APPROVED summer speech therapy services by Jenna Dress at her daily rate of $238.53;

– APPROVED the administrative and building secretary salary schedule ranging from wage increases of $10 to $19.05 for fiscal years 2019-2023;

– APPROVED expenditures totaling $625,686.53;

– APPROVED an agreement with Valuation Engineers to perform a walk through appraisal of the buildings and provide a detailed fixed asset inventory report at a one time cost of $3,850 plus an annual revaluation service at a cost of $385 a year for five years and an annual accounting supplement report at a cost of $525 for five years;

– APPROVED an agreement with Arbiter Pay/ArbiterSports, based in Utah, to pay athletic officials for all athletic events for Conotton Valley at a cost of $1.40 per transaction;

– SET the next meeting for Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.