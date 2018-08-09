County 4-H members receive scholarships

CARROLLTON – Three 4-H members received scholarships during the trophy presentation held Sunday of the fair.

Dominique Costarella, daughter of Tina and Adam Costarella of Hammondsville, and Jacob Romeo, son of Alison and Roger Romeo of Bowerston, received $500 scholarships from the Carroll County 4-H Advisory Committee. Rebecca Gromley, daughter of Corinna and Neil Gromley of Kensington, received $500 donated by Wendy’s of Carrollton.

Shown from left are: Michelle Moon, program assistant, 4-H youth development, Jacob Romeo, Dominique Costarella, Rebecca Gromley, and Cheryl Jones, 4-H committee member.