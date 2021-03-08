Craig A. Tice, 67, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away after a short illness on March 5, 2021 at Aultman Health Foundation.

Craig was born in East Liverpool on June 12, 1953 to the late Stanley and Vivian (Mathess) Tice.

He is survived by two brothers, Jeffrey (Carol) Tice of Carrollton and Kevan (Debbie) Tice of Boardman; his uncle, Dale (Jean) Tice of Irondale; his special friends, Dave (Patty) Bell of Richmond, Georgette Huff of Carrollton, and Roger Welch of Carrollton.

His two pet dogs, Petie and Sadie will miss their owner.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Hammondsville, Ohio.

