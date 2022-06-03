Craig Arthur Wadsworth, 59, of Malvern, passed away at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born Aug. 8, 1962, in Canton to Georgianna (May) Locker of Morges and the late Arthur Wadsworth.

He was raised and worked as a dairy farmer for 26 years. He then worked for family at the Deckman Funeral Home and Furniture Store. He enjoyed gardening and spending time in his garage with his sons.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Joyce (Clear) Wadsworth, whom he married March 26, 1994; two sons, Austin and Justin (Lynette) Wadsworth both of Malvern; daughter, Fernie Oyer of Titusville, PA; stepchildren, Jessica (Jeff) Yost of Dellroy, and Frank (Patty) Lutes of Minerva; brother, Timothy (Lecia) Wadsworth of Tiffin; sister, Amy Wadsworth of Hanoverton; and 5 grandchildren, Jackson, Ethan, Nicholas, Alexis and Brooklyn.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 155 in Malvern.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.