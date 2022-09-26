Craig T. Fletcher, 53, of Minerva, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

He was born Feb. 6, 1969, in Canton to Stephen and Donna (Lucas) Fletcher of Minerva.

He is a meat cutter for Kishman’s IGA in Minerva and had formerly worked as a meat cutter for Publix Market in FL and had been a concessionaire for 10 years.

In addition to his parents of Minerva, he is survived by his wife, Audra (Lister) Fletcher of FL; daughter, Eleni (Ricker) Calderone of FL; son, Warren (Samantha) Fletcher of FL; sister, Laura Exline of Minerva, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Troy Fletcher and a grandson, Kiernan Calderone.

A memorial service was be held Saturday, Sept 24 at 2 p.m. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

