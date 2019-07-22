Crystal Lee Burgett, of Carrollton, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia, OH.

Crys was born Nov. 17, 1947, in Zanesville, OH, to the late Ervin Lee and Mary (Oborne) Lee.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce, of Carrollton; her brother, Donald (Mary) Lee, of Stow; her son, Jason (Melissa) Burgett, of Wooster; her daughter, Allison Burgett, of Carrollton; and her grandchildren, Joel, Eleanor, Benjamin, Thomas, and Ethan. She will be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved dearly. She adored her family and friends, near and far, and her Lee nephews were precious to her.

She was a graduate of Zanesville High School, class of 1965, and Columbus Business University, class of 1969. She married Bruce Dec. 20, 1969, in Zanesville, and made memories with him during his service in the U.S. Army in the U.S. and Germany. Living in Europe and being in Paris with someone she loved was a dream come true.

After their Army years, Crys and Bruce came back to Ohio, and lived in Tuscarawas, Harrison, and Carroll counties as Bruce’s career grew. She lived in Carrollton since 1998, and on their farm since building their home in 2005.

Crys will be remembered for her devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, and mother in her last years, especially. She was a dynamic homemaker, full of childlike energy and spontaneity. She loved hosting parties and holiday gatherings of family and friends. She was always ready to drop everything and help someone she loved.

Crys was a devoted and sincere follower of Jesus since 1976, when she committed her life to her Lord. As a young mother, she was a vibrant member of Scio United Methodist Church. Years later, she was a faithful leader at Broadway United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia. After she and Bruce moved back to the Carrollton area, she served faithfully at Carrollton First United Methodist Church. Each faith community will miss her kind heart, her energy, and her commitment to family, community, and congregation. Her mantra throughout her life was that she wanted to be an example of “JOY”; putting Jesus first, Yourself last, and Others in the middle, and she set an example of kindness and love, without being pushy.

She loved spending time with her mother, daughter, and granddaughter at special teas, where she felt her roles of daughter, mother, and wife embraced at once. She spent many years volunteering with various community organizations, most notably Community Hospice in Carrollton, where she was a Browse & Buy Store volunteer.

Crys could be won over with a kind word or a tasty chocolate. She was not above using M&Ms as a bribe, either for her children or herself as she went through a challenging day as a mother. Her ability to laugh at herself, make someone feel loved or special, and turn a quiet day at home into a massive (mis)adventure will be missed.

Instead of flowers or gifts, the family asks that memorial contributions in her name be made either to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389, or to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or via the Community Hospice website at myhospice.org. Calling hours are scheduled for Thursday, July 25, from 5-8 p.m. at the Carrollton United Methodist Church, and the funeral is scheduled for Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m., also at Carrollton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park, 1475 Millitary Rd., Zanesville, OH. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton, OH, is handling arrangements.