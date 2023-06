Curt A. Adams C.P.A., 67, of Dellroy, passed away May 23, 2023, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Julie Adams; one brother, two sisters, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his numerous clients.

His mother, brother, and nephew preceded him in death.

Curt’s cremated remains will be interred in the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.