Cynthia D. Kuhns, 68, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

A daughter of the late Malcolm and Nancy Coleman Elliott, she was born March 4, 1954, in Aberdeen, Maryland.

She is survived by a daughter, Tisha (Todd) Rainsberg; four grandchildren, Rebekah (Corey) Schaffner, Elizabeth (Paul Faulkner) Rainsberg, Abigail Rainsberg, and Tzak Rainsberg; three great-grandchildren, Harlynn Faulkner, Kashton Faulkner, and Ryder Faulkner; two sisters, Karen Alley and Jo Ellen Elliott.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Jan Elliott, and her husband, Gary Kuhns.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal services.