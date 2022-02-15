Cynthia F. Strawder, 80, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at home.

She was born June 11, 1941, in Leesville to the late Boyd B. and Mildred C. Elifritz.

She was one of eleven children.

Cynthia worked as a waitress and cook at the Holiday Inn in Columbus, IN, for 16 years and later at Dave’s Diner in Sherrodsville for 8 years. Cynthia attended the Carrollton Baptist Temple and the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church. She will be remembered as a caregiver for many people in the area. Her hobbies were anything outdoors, especially her love of gardening.

She is survived by her two sons, Brad and Brent Strawder, both of Carrollton; two brothers, Raymond Elifritz of Columbus, IN, and Bob Elifritz of Carrollton; two sisters, Colleen Blymiller of Sherrodsville and Loretta (Ronnie) Hupp of Cooksville, TN; one grandson, Brody Evan Wirick; four stepchildren, Bruce Strawder of Canton, Cathy (Forrest) Kimble of Mechanicstown, Blaine Strawder of Carrollton, and Brian Strawder of Carrollton.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, and a stepson, Brett Strawder.

Calling hours will be Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with the service at 8 p.m.