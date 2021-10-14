Cynthia Lynn Matson, 43, of Scio, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville, from COVID complications.

She was born Dec. 10, 1977, in Dennison, Ohio, a daughter of Thomas Richard Fife of Cadiz and the late Bonnie Jean Abel Fife.

She was a 1997 graduate of Jewett-Scio High School. She was a waitress and cook for The Scio Restaurant and The Villa Restaurant in Carrollton. At the time of her passing she was assistant manager for Goodwill Industries in Carrollton.

Cindy was a homebody, she enjoyed taking care of her plants and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Her husband of eleven years, Forrest Eugene Matson survives. They were married Oct. 10, 2010. Also surviving are two daughters, Jazmyn (Shamar) Franklin of Columbia, SC, and Cierra Matson of Perrysville; a son, Stanley Rotkoski of Scio; three grandchildren, Michael, Raven, and Felicity; a brother, James (Amber) Fife of Cadiz; a sister-in-law, Paula Matson of East Springfield; several nieces and nephews, Christopher Baker, Vanessa Baker, Troy Burrows, Michael Burrows, Justin Burrows, Christina Burrows, Joseph Burrows, Devon Fife, Ashlee Fife, Michael (Kylie) Fife, Brinlee Fife, Kennyth Fife, Khylii Fife, Mayghyn Fife, Corbhyn Coen, Kristina Fulton, Dylan Guthrie, and Zach Guthrie.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by sister, Virginia Fife Burrows.

Visitation will be held in Koch Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St., Scio, Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon and from 6-9 p.m.

Services will also be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating.

Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio.

Koch Funeral Home of Scio was entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made on their website at www.kochfuneral.com.

The family would appreciate flowers and plants in Cindy’s memory.