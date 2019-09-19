D. Sue Long, 89, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

She was born Dec. 1, 1929 in Harlan County, KY, a daughter of the late Don Chester and Tressie Louise Patton Hubbard.

Sue worked in the accounting department of Allstate Insurance and for Weight Watchers before retiring in 1987.

She is survived by one son, Merle Long Jr. of Carrollton; two daughters, Eva Louise (Leo) Sumner of Covington, LA and Brenda Sue (Mike) Snyder of LA; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; one sister, Freda Chu of Silver Springs, MD.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Long, Sr. and two brothers, Don and Clarence Hubbard.

Private graveside services were held in the Westview Cemetery at Carrollton. Services were under the care and guidance of the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton.