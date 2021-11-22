Dale Eugene Hull died peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2021.

Dale was born Oct. 3, 1928, at home on the family farm in Fox Township, Carroll County, Ohio, to George E. Hull and Mabel (Ray) Hull.

Dale is survived by his two sons, Skip (Pam) Hull of Los Lunas, NM, and Randy (Linda) Hull of Carrollton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Scott Hull of Canton, Ohio, Keri (Hull) Ungemah of Denver, CO, and Brandee (Hull) Becker of New Philadelphia, Ohio; six step grandchildren, Jennifer McConnell of Portland, OR, Bob Brown of Louisville, Ohio, Kenny Brown of Waynesburg, Ohio, Mike Brown of Carrollton Ohio, Sabrina Milan of Quaker City, Ohio, and Sheri Savage of Charleston, SC; sister-in-law, Doris (Brown) Sonogere of Salem, Ohio; and 20 great grandchildren.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Mary of 69 years, and three sisters, Letha (Hull) Perry of Minerva, Ohio, Georgia (Hull) Brothers of Mechanicstown, Ohio, and Ilean (Hull) Briceland of Salem, Ohio.

Dale and Mary were married in 1947 and were together for 69 years. Together they built a loving home in Mechanicstown, Ohio. Dale worked for 33 years for Eljers Manufacturing in Salem, Ohio, and 20 years operating heavy equipment in the strip fields. Once retired, Dale and Mary loved traveling across the country and spent the last 20 years of their life together wintering in Florida. Dale enjoyed hunting, especially white-tailed deer. Dale also enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Mechanicstown Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until the time of services.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.