Dale N. Grimm, 85, died March 2, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 16, 1937, to the late John and Edna Nixon Grimm.

He was a retired truck driver, and never one to stay idle for long, took pleasure in driving his Amish friends around. Dale enjoyed visiting friends and family and never refused a free ballcap or a free beer. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and Yahtzee player.

Dale was a member of Carrollton Baptist Temple, served in the U.S. Army, and was a proud member of the Masonic Mystic Tie Lodge No. 194 in Dennison, Ohio. He also held memberships with The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carol, whom he married April 12, 1993; his children, Bob (Sheri) Brinker, Jim (Ronda) Brinker, Jean (Lee) Jobes, Kathy (Billy) Ray, Johnna (Chad Burwell) McClain, and stepchildren, Nick Campitelli and Shelly Gilham; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. His surviving siblings are Norman (Julie) Grimm of Wellsville, Ohio, and Linda Grimm of Toronto, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Richard and David Grimm; and sisters, Pauline Huyghe and Joyce Ketchum.

Visitation will be at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio, March 7 from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m.

A celebration service of Dale’s life will take place at Carrollton Baptist Temple March 8 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Powell officiating.

Interment will follow at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 89 Canyon Rd. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.