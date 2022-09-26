Dale R. Williams, Sheriff of Carroll County, loving husband, and father of two children, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He was 74.

Dale was born Aug. 22, 1948, the second of twins, and lived his entire life in Carroll County. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1966 and began his career in law enforcement in 1969 as a dispatcher for then Carroll County Sheriff Dean Yeager. He later served as a full-time road deputy, and as an officer of the Carrollton Police Department, promoted to Sergeant in 1994.

Dale was almost as passionate about cars as he was law enforcement. He was the Service Manager at Ewing Chevrolet in Canton for 21 years, with up to 23 employees and a budget twice that of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at the time. The makes, the models, and how to fix them, Dale knew it all. He was recognized for his leadership and budget skills by the General Motors Corp. and was awarded membership in the ‘Only the Best Club.’ The relationships he made at Ewing’s would last a lifetime.

In 2004, Dale was elected Sheriff of Carroll County, and he served in that position until his death. His awards and honors during that time are too numerous to list here, but he was particularly proud of the Distinguished Service Award from the Carrollton Civic Club. Dale lived a life of service, and he loved Carroll County and its people. He knew them all, just as he knew the hundreds of roads he covered during a lifetime of law enforcement service. He was once asked about his goals for a local newspaper article. “Just do my job for as long as I can, as well as I can,” he said. “With the team of officers I’ve got, this department is just . . . the best in the state. I want this county to be a better place to live, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

On Sept. 23, 1967, Dale married Leona Turkson. They raised two children, Todd and Tonya, and they have four grandchildren; Mitchell, Rachel, Storm, and Reese; they also have two step-grandchildren, Brandon and Megan. Dale was fiercely proud of his grandkids, and they will certainly remember his dry wit and pointed life advice, and they will always be able to shoot straight.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Dalton, and his mother, Jessie.

He is survived by his wife, Leona (Turkson) Williams; his children, Todd (Lisa) Williams and Tonya (Mike) Mader; by his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Mitchell (Williams), Rachel (Williams), Storm (Sutton), Reese (Sutton), Brandon (Mader), and Megan (Mader); by his sister, Retha (Mackintosh), and by his brothers, Don (Williams) and Darl (Williams). Dale is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Bell-Herron gymnasium in Carrollton with Rev. Mike Doak officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

After the service, family, close friends, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are invited to the Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Carrollton for a lunch reception. Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. in the Bell-Herron Gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale’s memory to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit. He loved his four-legged deputies as much as the rest of the team.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.