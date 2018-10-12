Dale V. Carr, 82

Dale Vernon Carr, 82, of Carrollton, died Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in New Philadelphia at the Community Hospice House.

Born Oct. 10, 1935, in Canton, he was a son of the late Harry and Goldie Rodgers Carr.

Dale was a retired computer programmer and analyst for the Burrows Corp. and the State of Ohio Public Utilities. He was also a Navy veteran.

Dale was an accomplished concert pianist and organist and served several area churches.

He was preceded in death by his partner, Richard (Rick) Patterson; 1 brother, Virgil Carr of Spring Hill, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Harold Carr.

A memorial service for Dale will be held Oct. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church at Carrollton with Dr. Mike Doak officiating. Visitation will be held at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Memorial donations in Dale’s memory may be made to Community Hospice Commercial Dr., New Philadelphia, OH.