Dale V. Carr, 82

Dale Vernon Carr, 82, of Carrollton, died Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 in New Philadelphia at the Community Hospice House.

Born Oct. 10, 1935 in Canton, he was a son of the late Harry and Goldie Rodgers Carr.

Dale was a retired computer programmer and analyst for the Burrows Corp. and the State of Ohio Public Utilities. He was also a Navy veteran.

Dale was an accomplished concert pianist and organist and served several area churches.

He is survived by one brother, Virgil Carr of Spring Hill, FL, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Carr.

A memorial service will be held Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton with Dr. Mike Doak officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations in Dale’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, Commercial Dr., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.