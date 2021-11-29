Dana R. Elifritz, 57, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, 2021, in the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center at Canton following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 13, 1964, in East Liverpool, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Duane Russ and Sharon Lou Steele McLean.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kylie Brianne Elifritz.

Dana served as a paramedic for 19 years and also taught CPR for the former Mets Ambulance Company in Carrollton. She also worked as a home-health nurse for All-American Health Care Services in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was a member of the New Vine Baptist Church in Malvern, Ohio. Music was a large part of her life and it helped to define her. She was largely a fan of 1970s and 1980s music, although her favorite song was Nat King Cole’s recording of “Unforgettable”. She loved attending concerts and going shopping. After she became incapable of working outside the home, spending time with her grandchildren ultimately became one of the most important aspects of her life. A loving mother, grandmother, and sister, she will be missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her five children, Devin J. Elifritz of Canton, Ohio, Derek Elifritz of Leavittsville, Ohio, and Joshua (Carla) Elifritz, Jordan (Marissa) Elifritz, and Elizabeth Elifritz, all of Carrollton; her four grandchildren, Deakon Elifritz of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and Aubree Gilmore, Dawson Elifritz, and Declan Elifritz, all of Carrollton; a sister and two brothers, Mrs. Darla (Jim) Shaw, Rusty (Kim) McLean, and Rory (Treasea) McLean, all of Carrollton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in the Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church located at 4006 Jade Rd. NW, Carrollton (Harrison Township), with Pastor Steven Gilreath officiating.

Interment will follow in the Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. in the church. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

