Daniel D. Moore, 85, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, July 17, 2022.

He was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Carrollton, Ohio.

Dan was a member of Dueber United Methodist Church in Canton. He was a retired truck driver from BP after 34 years of service, and a retired school bus driver.

Dan is survived by his wife of 66 years, Leila (Cogan) Moore; two daughters, Janice Zartman and Joanne (Mark Cain) Moore; two sons, David (Mary) and Ron Moore; two sisters, Kay Wetzel and Judy Humphrey; a brother, John Moore; stepsister, Carol Sanford; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Moore; his mother and stepfather, Ruth and Ralph Barnhouse, and a stepsister, Mary McLaughlin.

A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Dueber United Methodist Church, 645 Dueber Ave. SW, Canton, OH 44706, with Pastor John George and Pastor Chet Harris officiating.

A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service at the church.

A private family burial was held in Evergreen Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dueber United Methodist Church or Crossroads Hospice.

