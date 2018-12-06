Daniel E. Wells

Daniel Everett Wells

December 24, 1946 – December 2, 2018

Daniel Wells fell asleep in death due to complications of heart failure Dec. 2, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Philena Wells.

Mr. Wells is survived by his wife of 50 years, Koren; a daughter, Amber (Kenneth) Calderhead; a granddaughter, Joan Calderhead; a son, Daniel (Denise) Wells; grandchildren, Nathan Scott and Rachel Scott; a brother, David (Debbie) Wells of TN; a sister, Marcia (Cleveland) Frost of Cuyahoga Falls; four nieces and nephews, three great nieces, and a great nephew.

Dan enjoyed Bible study, working outdoors, his lawns, and projects in his woodshop.

A longtime member of the Carrollton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

There will be a memorial service held Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Carrollton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 515 Steubenville Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio.