Daniel Eugene Gram

March 24, 1956 – May 25, 2022

A lifelong Minerva resident, Dan was born into the world to Harold Eugene and Eleanor Suzanne (Ridgway) Gram. He was curious and independent from the start. He was an employee and family business owner at Minerva Welding & Fabricating, Inc. for 50 years with his brothers, Jim and Steve.

He loved his people, and especially “his girls.” His wife, Landa, was the love of his life and his unwavering support for over 43 years. The apple of his eye was his three daughters and three granddaughters, for whom he was an incredible role model and provider. He was always a papa bear, protecting his circle.

As a 25-year private pilot, Dan enjoyed spending clear, sunny days flying. He received several awards from the Taylorcraft Flying Club, where he was a longtime member, serving in roles as mechanic and president. His crowning achievement was purchasing a four-seater plane, a Piper Archer, N8077H, which he owned and maintained for over 15 years.

One of his favorite Saturday night activities was attending Faith Family Church (in North Canton) with his wife and getting a wrap and smoothie from Pulp. He was a frequent church volunteer, running sound and lights in the past. And he was also a past member of the West Township Ruritans. He was a man with a true “servant’s heart.”

Dan is a lover of Jesus and was excited to feel a good, loud worship song rumble through his body or the rumble of a motorcycle, snowmobile, RZR, or some good fireworks. He enjoyed firing guns at the shooting range, an alligator, moose, or boar on a hunting trip. He was a thrill-seeker and avid adventurer, open to trying anything.

Jack-of-all-trades was too paltry a description for Dan because he didn’t just know a little about a lot of things; he knew a LOT about a LOT of things. He was a modern Renaissance man and a master of every craft and hobby. His friends referred to him as a “MacGyver” who was passionate about fixing anything broken, engineering creative solutions and showing up with his toolbox to help. He might have some choice words for you, but he would still help you and teach you.

He possessed knowledge beyond the average person. Everyone who knew him described him as intelligent, with the memory of three elephants. He was an incredible multitasker; his mind was constantly active, and he was (annoyingly) almost always right. He was determined, generous, ornery, and VERY funny – the original inventor of “Dad-jokes.” In his short 66-years, he accomplished more than most people could ever dream of – setting his mind to a goal or task and plowing forward with an unbelievable work ethic and the highest of perfectionistic standards.

He knew what was coming and that heaven would be beyond his wildest imagination – seeing passed loved ones, enjoying his favorite activities again, eating his favorite sweets or drinking a cold beer without being lectured, and escaping the limits of his tired body.

Dan was a good son, brother, friend, husband, father, and grandfather and will be sorely missed. He leaves to carry on his adventurous spirit his loving wife, Landa (Campbell) Gram; daughters and sons-in-law, Danielle (Mark Lautzenheiser) Gram, Jessica (Shawn) Haines, and Alexis (Gage) Kimble; granddaughters, Zella, Mila, and Willow; two brothers, James (Judy) Gram and Stephen Gram; and a surrogate son, Butch Phillips.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Suzanne Gram, and his brothers-in-law, Edward Campbell and Robert Rittmaier.

Following cremation, a private family graveside service will be held at Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Thank you to Andy Rinehart and TJ Miller for their friendship and for honoring Dan. Also, a HUGE thank you to the hospice team, including Kelly and Gayle, and a special thanks to Paula and her team at Moore Care for their loving kindness and enduring Dan’s literal and figurative crap. We are eternally grateful.

In lieu of flowers, Dan’s earthly journey would all be worth it if you would ask Jesus to come into your heart. (He’d also be delighted if you would consider Making America Great Again in 2024.)

Please consider a memorial donation to the American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org) or Faith Family Church (https://www.faithfamilyoh.com/give).