Daniel Franklin Shankel, 79, of Mechanicstown, went home to Glory, Aug. 28, 2020 in Aultman Hospital.

He was born May 10, 1941 in Canton to the late Wray and Alice (Franklin) Shankel.

He graduated from East Canton High School in 1959. He worked at Republic Steel for 20 years as a millwright. Then he started his Dairy Farm, which was a longtime dream, and milked cows for 41 years. He served in the US Army Reserves for 6 years. He was known as Farmer, Uncle Dan the Tractor Man and Farm Grandpa. He lived to work – teaching his family to work as well. He was willing to help others – giving them advice and lending equipment. He was also concerned that you knew the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, whom he married Aug. 10, 1965, Wilma (Owens) Shankel; children, Edward (Talawn) Shankel of Paris, Byron (Waneda) Shankel of Mechanicstown, Shari Shankel of Mechanicstown, and Laura (Titus) Gingerich of Hartville; brother, John (Barbara) Shankel of Carmel, IN; sister, Jean Slemboski of Canton; 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David and an infant child.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Hartville Conservative Menonnite Church at 10547 Market Ave. N in Hartville, with Eugene Sommers officiating.

Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the church.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

For those that cannot attend the funeral will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQFa6XrNoInpiww_kNvE7gg