Daniel J. Carl Sr., 78

Daniel James Carl Sr., 78, of Malvern, Ohio, passed away at his home Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Daniel was born in Canton, Ohio, on July 18, 1941 to Robert Carl and Gladys Elkins Kennedy.

Daniel attended the Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a professional truck driver for Dayton Freight Lines.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Stella Carl of Malvern; four sons, Michael (Tabatha) Carl of East Sparta, Richard (Carla) Carl of Navarre, Douglas Carl of Akron, and Curtis Carl of Dellroy; two step-daughters, Kimberly (Scott) Nichols of Canton and Christina (Eric) Peterson of Wooster; a step-son, Kenneth Wilson of Malvern; two brothers, Melvin (Sharon) Carl of Canton and Kevin Kennedy of Canton; a sister, Shelly (David) Carlisle of Massillon; a step-sister, Viona (Nate) Weaver of Canton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by a son, Daniel J. Carl Jr.

Funeral service will be held at Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church, 4006 Jade Rd. NW, Carrollton, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard Wallace of Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will follow at Baxter Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home.

