Danita Dixon, 60, of Canton passed away Monday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

A daughter of Mervin (Jean Darr) Dixon of Coshocton and Elizabeth Dixon of Canton, she was born June 21, 1960 in Canton.

Along with her parents she is survived by two sons, Broc (Emily) Grigsby of Uniontown and Dustin (Kristy) Grigsby of Canton; two granddaughters, Stevie and Salem Grigsby; a sister, Deb Bowling of Canton; and a brother, Doug (Shelley) Dixon of Rhome, TX.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service was held in New Harrisburg Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send the family condolences may mail cards to, 2671 Beaconfield Street, Uniontown, OH 44685.