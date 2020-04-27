Darlene (King) Brickley, 68, of North Canton, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

A daughter of Russell Grant King and the late Mary Catherine (Shaffer) King, she was born Sept. 16, 1951 in East Cleveland, Ohio.

Darlene was a member of the Family Worship Center in Carrollton.

She is survived by a daughter, Mindy (Hiltz) Starnes; stepson, David Brickley; three grandchildren, Macy Starnes, Marcus Starnes, and Caleb Brickley; two brothers, Jerry King and Larry King; and a sister, Kathy (King) Hamilton.

In the interest of public health, there are no services currently planned.

The family wishes to have a public celebration of Darlene’s life at a later date.

Donations may be made in Darlene’s memory to the Family Worship Center, 255 N. Lisbon Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.