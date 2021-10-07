Darrell Blaine Gump, 83, of Pahrump, NV, passed away Sept. 26, 2021. Born May 24,1938, he grew up in Harlem Springs, Ohio.

He was the next to youngest of five children born to the late Cora Knicely Gump and Harlan Gene Gump of Carrollton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Jean Smith, and Marie Faye Moyer, and his brother, Harlan Keith Gump.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Walter Blair and Carolyn Gump of Trinity, FL, friends, and several nieces and nephews.

In his earlier years he served in the Marine Corps from June 1957 to July 1959 and was honorably discharged as Lance Corporal. Blaine worked 32 years for Consolidated Freightways driving cross country. During this career he joined the Masonic Lodge and became a 9th degree Mason.

Blaine loved friends and family and visiting them at reunions. He enjoyed RV traveling across the country with his dogs and had a love for dogs since he was a child, even raising puppies to bring to his nieces and nephews in Ohio.

He did this many times over the years, always coming home to Ohio.

His happy, smiling face will be missed by all who knew him.

The funeral will be private.