Darrell Rector, Sr., 88, of Malvern, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Canton Regency assisted care.

He was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Ravenswood, WV, to Thomas and Estella (Howell) Rector.

He was a native of Ravenswood, WV, and graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1953. He married Patty Rowley on Nov. 27, 1953, and moved to Ohio to live on the family farm in Carrollton and shortly after began to work at McDowell Wellman Construction as a Site Procurement/Account Manager. His position required frequent travel and he and the family relocated 20 times in 16 years. Darrell worked for the Timken Steel Company from 1973-1996. He held positions on the floor and later in the scheduling office. He loved to go fishing, play with the grandkids, and was a member of the Church of Christ in Minerva.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patty J. (Rowley) Rector, who died in 2019; son-in-law, Thaddeus Burford; 4 sisters, Geraldine Roush, Edith Brown, Irene Johnson, and Pauline Postlethwait; two brothers, Odell and Delbert Rector, and a great grandchild, Kahlon.

He is survived by daughter, Beverly Burford of Newport News, VA; son, Darrell (Susan) Rector Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA; brother, Richard Rector; six grandchildren, Talan (Sarah) Burford, Kara (Taylor) Farmer, Joshua Burford, Jeremiah (Kristen) Burford, Kristen (Matthew) Dobson, and Matthew (Kelsie) Rector; ten great-grandchildren, Skyler, Marley, Jovie, Lorra, Lanah, Noelle, Konrad, Hailey, Cameron and Addison.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 2 at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Marty Martin officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elara Caring Hospice c/o 1530 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313.

