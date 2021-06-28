Darrell Roy Shaffer, 78, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away in his home Thursday, June 24, 2021, and went to be with the Lord.

Son of the late Harold and Ethel Wutez Shaffer, he was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Canton, Ohio.

Darrell lived and attended school at Gilford Lake, and joined the United States Air Force in 1960.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Brickley Shaffer, whom he married Sept. 22, 1962; daughters, Julie Wyre and Diane Fox; nephew, David (Heather) Brickley and their son, Caleb; grandchildren, Sarah, Brian, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Jesse, Lilly, and Wade.

Darrell attended the Carrollton Nazarene Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

A memorial service will be held at the Carrollton Nazarene Church Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.