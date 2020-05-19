David A. Stewart, 58, of Carrollton passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon May 17, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

A son of Robert “Butch” Stewart of Harlem Springs and Joyce (Dan) Yost of Carrollton, he was born Aug. 21, 1961 in Canton, Ohio.

He was a 1979 graduate of Carrollton High School and was an avid sports fan. He had a love of working outdoors and was an animal lover, especially when it came to dogs.

Along with his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Debra Addis and Darcy (Brian) Bolanz; and two nieces, Ryli and Elyza Bolanz.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral services.

