David A. Way, Jr. went to heaven on the wings of angels, Sunday, July 17, 2022.

He was an amazing man and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was raised in Garfield Heights, Ohio where he graduated as part of the class of 1969. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation, where he served two four-year stints on active duty and four years in the reserves. He then attended Monterey College in Monterey, California, where he studied construction and engineering, while working in construction. He moved to Pennsylvania where he finished his degree at Erie County VoTech. While living in North East, PA, he met his wife of 37 years, the former Helen Lyngarkos. Together they built a life and started their own business, D & H Way Construction, while residing in Carrollton, Ohio. It is there they built a strong, loving and very happy family. David retired in 2019 and he and Helen moved to Colorado to be closer to their son, daughter and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David A. Way, Sr. and Donna Mae (Fleming) Way; his father-in-law, Andrew P. Lyngarkos; his paternal grandmother, Katie (Way) Stranigan, and his maternal grandparents, Paul V. Fleming Sr. and Thelma M. Fleming.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (Lyngarkos) Way; his children, 1SG (Retired) Brian A. Fuller, Jr. of North East Pennsylvania (Nicole Archer Fuller), Andrew M. Fuller of Dalton, Ohio (Amanda Caillet Fuller), and Jennifer L. Way of Beulah Colorado (Christopher Sutton); his grandchildren, Jayna Fuller, Seth Fuller, Mya Fuller, Wyatt David Fuller and Colton David Fuller; his sister, Linda (Way) Gesecki, and numerous nieces and nephews who called him awesome Uncle Davey.

His request was that there be no funeral services.

His wishes were to be cremated and to let everyone who knew and loved him to remember him as he was alive; always full of love and life.