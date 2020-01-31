David Brammer, 49

David “Dave” Brammer, 49, of Carrollton, passed away Jan. 26, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton after a long battle with illness.

Born Oct. 7, 1970, he was a son of Jack Brammer and Patricia Mann.

Dave was proud of his thirty years working in the oil fields and was known as a great worker who was willing to help wherever needed. His entire family and children will remember his laugh, smile and love of the outdoors; whether hunting, racing dirt bikes, riding four wheelers, cutting wood, or working on vehicles. Dave was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Christina “Tina” Brammer; four children, Chyenne, Cauy, Chandra and Jaquelyn; father, Jack (Pat) Brammer; mother, Patricia (Andy) Mann; father and mother-in-law, Harley (Sue) Sefert; brother-in-law, Mike Murray; nephews, Travis Murray and Bud Buckey; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Murray; grandparents, Ruby and Levi Saylor and Jenny and Herb Brammer; two uncles, Conville Saylor and Bill Brammer; great uncle and aunt, Bud and Jeul Lawerence; and cousin, Punk (David) Lawerence.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant UMC. Visitation will be Saturday from 3 p.m. until time of services in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave’s name to an account established at Huntington Bank for the family.