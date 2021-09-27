David Callicoat, 58, of Carrollton, passed away Sept. 18.

David was born April 13, 1963.

David enjoyed working when he was able and loved to do yardwork. He also loved helping others when he could. He was also an avid reader of the bible and daily devotionals. David loved to cook and enjoyed eating sweets.

David is preceded in death by girlfriend, Lorraine Manning.

He is survived by mother, Jane Callicoat of Canton; brother, Larry Callicoat Jr., of Millinocket, ME; sister, Christine (Ron) Feller of North Canton; and nephew, James Feller of North Canton.

There will be a service for family and friends at the Forest Hill Cemetery, 4414 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709 on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences and special memories of David can be shared with the family online at www.heritgecremationsociety.com