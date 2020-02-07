David E. Miller, 79

David Elmer Miller, 79, of Minerva, passed away at his home Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. David was born in Harlem Springs, Ohio on Sept. 19, 1940 to Raymond Ross and Saraphine (Audia) Miller.

David retired in 2005 from United Foundries. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 357, a member of the Moose, and the National Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Ashley and Nicole Pittson spent many happy hours with grandpa.

David is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda K. Miller of Minerva; two daughters, Beverly (David) Cline of Kingsville, MO and Carol (Dennis) Pittson of Paris; a son, Raymond (Eileen) Miller of Canton; two step-sons, Jamie (Marlene) Fankhauser of Minerva and Charles Fankhauser, Jr. of Levittsburg; one step-daughter, Vickie (Bruce) of Brewster; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by four sisters, Ruth Griffith, Bernadine Huffman, Joyce McNamara, and June Wagner; and three brothers, John, Robert, and Anthony Miller.

Funeral services will be held at Minerva United Methodist Church, 204 N. Main St., Minerva, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 11a.m. with Rev. Harley Wheeler of Minerva United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Minerva United Methodist Church.

Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.