David G. Grubb, 84

David Garrison Grubb, 84, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born April 21, 1935 in Darrowville, son of the late Earl and Estella (Veon) Grubb.

David was employed as a mechanic for Young Truck Sales Co., retiring in 1997. Previously, he owned and operated his own trucking business. He never met a stranger and enjoyed mowing his yard and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served in the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra J. (Mountz) Grubb, whom he married June 6, 1959; three sons, David M. Grubb of Salem; Mark G. Grubb of Hanoverton and Matthew S. (Laura) Grubb of Kensington; a daughter, Michelle L. (Timothy) Caddell of Kensington; a sister, Rebecca Snyder of Cambridge; three brothers, Darrell D. Grubb of Ravenna, Donald E. Grubb of Massillon, and Leland J. Grubb of Streetsboro; 11 grandchildren, Devin (Jeff) Arnoto, Lee Caddell (Kaylynn Wattsers), Samantha (Justin) Lawson, Melissa (Adam) Trumbull, Brandon Grubb, Levi (Skylar) Grubb, Shawn Grubb, Luke Grubb, Olivia Grubb, Alaina Grubb, Noah Grubb and eight great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, a brother, Robert J. Grubb and a sister-in-law, Pat Grubb also preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at North Georgetown Cemetery in North Georgetown with Rev. Gene Hydrick and nephew, Rev. James Mohr officiating. Calling hours were held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be at North Georgetown Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Salem Regional Medical Center Oncology Department and Hospice of the Valley for all their wonderful care and support.

David’s obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.