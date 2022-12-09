David G. Miller, Jr. “Block O”, 53, of Minerva, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born Sept. 2, 1969, in Canton to Linda (Davies) Miller of Minerva and the late David Miller Sr.

He worked for Vasu Communications in North Canton. He served in the U.S. Marines for 8 years and is a member and past commander of VFW Post #4120 in Minerva and was instrumental in the formation of Save22. He was an avid Ohio State fan known as “Block O” and he also enjoyed hunting, gardening and his rottweilers. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1987.

In addition to his mother, Linda Miller of Minerva, he is survived by 3 sisters, Marie (Paul) Hawkins of Minerva, Tina (Frank) Efinger of Canton, and Patti (Dick) Winter of East Rochester; sister-in-law, Kassie Miller of Minerva; close friends, David Lingo and Zach and Aimee Salapack, and numerous friends and people whose lives he touched and saved!

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Rusty and Gary Miller.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. in the Minerva United Methodist Church with Rev. Peggy Garner officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Calling hours will be Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. in the Minerva United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Save22 c/o 2044 Brenner Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.