David H. Walter, 80, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center in Canton, Ohio.

A son of the late Robert S. and Delores Kisner Walter, he was born March 10, 1941, in Canton, Ohio.

David was a 1959 graduate of Carrollton High School and went on to serve four years in the United States Air Force. He worked for 22 years at Timken in Canton and was recently working as an appliance repairman for D&D Appliance in Carrollton. He was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, the former Shirley Snively; two daughters, Courtney (Jesse) Shreve and Kristin (Derek) Noble; step-daughter, Michelle Roberts; step-son, Scott (Melanie) Warner; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert (Carol) Walter and Garry (Mary) Walter.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Marshall.

A memorial service for David will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.