David J. Berry, 77, of Carrollton, OH, looked into the face of Jesus at 12:45 a.m. May 8, 2019 at Aultman Hospital.

He was born May 6, 1942 in Sutton, WV, son of Joel and Anna Lovenna (Sumpter) Beny.

In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Jean and Rebecca Ann.

He graduated from Braxton County High School and attended Glenville State College. David worked at Union Metal for 23 years and retired from ODOT based In Carrollton, OH.

David is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 42 years, Shirlee Berry; a son, Jason (Mandy) Berry of Green Cove Springs, FL and daughter Mellissa (Jimmy) Clark of Magnolia, OH. He was Papa to Jack and Joshua Clark, Layla Berry and Cole & Ethan Springer. He was Grandpa to Nicholas, Aaron, Brittany & Rashelle Clark and was the great-grandfather of seven.

David was beloved by many life long friends and family whom he treasured. David had an ease about him that was steady, full of kindness, and led a humble life that was rooted in his love for the Lord and exuded in everything he did.

David had a great love of bluegrass music, motorcycles. and his Miata. He loved to travel the Blue Ridge Parkway and mountains of West Virginia. Following retirement he continued to play bluegrass music but slowed down, sat on the front porch, and waved at those who continued off to work with a smile on his face.

Honoring his wishes of remaining humble in all things you do, there will be no calling hours or funeral service, but the lessons learned and his spirit will endure in the lives of those he touched.