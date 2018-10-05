David J. “Dink” Long, 67, of Lakeworth, FL, died Sept. 16, 2018 at his home.

Born July 16, 1951 in Canton, he was the son of the late Curtis and Jane Vignos Long.

He worked as a security guard at Tropical Shipping.

He is survived by one son, Jake (Danielle) Long of Jupiter, FL and one daughter, Jenna (Justin) Byrne, along with 3 grandchildren, one brother, Daniel Long, and two sisters, Deborah Ross and Deloris Scott.

His favorite saying was “Live large and love life”.

He touched many lives and will be sorely missed.

He was cremated and there were no services.