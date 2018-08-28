David J. Welch, 67

David James Welch, age 67, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 21, in Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio following a long battle with cancer. He was born June 26, 1951 in Canton, to the late Dashler and Ethel (Nape) Welch. David was a graduate of McKinley High School and retired from Republic Steel after 46 years of service. David was a Cleveland Indians fan and truly enjoyed the Midvale Raceway, where he served on the pit crew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jack C. Davis. He is survived by his wife, Teresa K. (Terry), to whom he was married 43 years; two children, Misty D. (Welch) Davis and David J. Welch II; three grandchildren, Joey and MaKayla Davis, and Breanna Martin; four brothers, John E. (Sharon) Hafner, Ronald B. Hafner, Roger L. Welch; friend Georgette Huff, and Raymond M. (Annette) Welch; three sisters, Carol L. Hafner (Dale) Grimm, Patricia E. Welch and Gladys M. (Welch) Ash and many, many nieces and nephews. There will be no public services. Celebration of life at the Louisville Eagles September 9 from 2-5 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sanderfuneralhome.com. Sanders, (330) 488-0222.