David John Paul, 73, of Buffalo Mills, PA, passed away peacefully going to his eternal home March 4, 2021, while surrounded by his family at his home.

David was born Aug. 30, 1947 in Cumberland, MD, and was a son of the late Walter Edward Paul and Leona Luwela (Eversole) Paul.

David married Mildred Louise Caldwell Paul on June 27,1969. She preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2009. David and Mildred spent 40 years serving the Lord side by side. David was blessed to have found Joy Carpenter Paul to share the remaining years with. David married Joy Carpenter Paul on June 23, 2012. David and Joy spent 8 years serving the Lord and enjoying retirement together. David always said it was rare for a man to find his perfect mate, much less two perfect mates to journey life together. He felt like he had struck gold to have traveled his journey through life with two amazing Godly women that adored him and cared for him with love and kindness.

David is survived by his wife, Joy Carpenter Paul; two sons, Jonathan Paul with wife, Amy, and Jason Paul with wife, Grace. David enjoyed his six grandchildren, Dyana Joy, Addison Grace, Jared Lee, Jillian Faith, Kaylyn Hope, and Gretchen Love. David is also survived by a brother, Stephen Paul with wife, Nanci; and many nieces and nephews.

David always said that as a teenager he was living a rebellious life of a street kid. At the age of 14 he was saved and later called into ministry and followed God’s call to go to Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute. After graduating from there he continued his education at Vernard College where he earned his Bachelor’s degree. Later he earned his Master’s Degree in Behavioral Studies at Lael College and Graduate School.

David spent 42 years of his life serving the Lord as a Senior Pastor. David enjoyed many aspects of ministry. He was diligent to study and listen for the Lord’s leading for each sermon that he preached. He was a fisher of men and trainer of disciples. David had a passion to see souls saved into the kingdom for the sake of eternity. He found enjoyment in counseling the hurting and helping them get on the right path of life. David had a fervent prayer life where he prayed for family, friends, the lost, missionaries, others in ministry, and government officials. David took the verse “As for me and my house we will serve the Lord,” and lived that out in his whole life.

Throughout years as a pastor, David also had some part time jobs like substitute bus driver, substitute teacher, counselor at Hopemont State Hospital, manager of a Trustworthy Hardware Store, office manager of a well drilling corporation, administrator of a Christian school in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Wesleyan Christian Academy, and later at Lighthouse Christian Academy. David retired from pastoring in 2011 and went to Kentucky Mountain Bible college to serve as a professor and counselor. Also, during his life, he attended Bentleyville Union Holiness Camp meeting Association where he later became the President for 27 years. David was a member of Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church in Ohio and was recently attending Mountain Top Holiness Church in the Cumberland area. At the age of 67 he retired and moved with his wife to Pennsylvania where he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Friends will be received at the Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur Street, Cumberland, MD, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 6-8 p.m.

A funeral service will be conducted at the Adams Family Funeral Home in Cumberland, Maryland on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11a.m. with Reverend Reuben Rinker officiating. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the service.

A graveside service will be held at Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens, Sherrodsville, Ohio, on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Reverend Dan Parson officiating.

The Baxter-Gardner funeral home at Sherrodsville is assisting with local arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you send donations to Bentleyville Union Holiness Camp meeting, c/o Paula Nevala, 556 California Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423.