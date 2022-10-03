David Johnson “Homer”, 70, of Carrollton, passed away while fishing at their camper in southern Ohio.

Dave was born in Gauley Bridge, WV, son of the late William and Helen Simono Johnson.

Dave retired due to declining health in 2015 after owning and operating Johnson’s Drywall for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen Dowdell Johnson “Gracie”; along with sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, Carlos and Ruth Lilly and their families, and his many dear friends and camper friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Johnson, and his niece and nephew, Melissa and Bill Hawkins, also mother and father-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

Funeral services for Dave will be Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Visitation will be Wednesday in the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave’s name to Carroll County Hospice.