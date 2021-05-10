David L. Haas, 76, of Carrollton, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home.

He was born Nov. 22, 1944 in Canton, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Beverly (Schreiber) Haas.

David was a graduate of Sandy Valley High School. He worked for Timken Co. and also did various jobs including farmer, school bus driver, and janitor. Dave loved his country life and caring for his beloved Labs.

He is survived by a son, Dr. Mandal (Susan) Haas, granddaughter, Katelyn, and close friend, Frank Bowersox.

Friends will be received at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, Ohio on Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m. for a Service of Remembrance. Due to the bridge out please enter Bergholz via State Rte. 524 from Mechanicstown.

Interment will be private.