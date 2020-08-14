David L. Mackintosh, 80, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Carroll Health Care Center after a period of declining health.

He was born in Minerva to the late Leigh and Edna ( Biggins ) Mackintosh.

David graduated from Minerva High School in 1959. He served his country for two years in the U.S. Army. Dave was a machinist by trade and worked for the Good Year, Huntsman, and retired from Noramco in Carrollton.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Retha (Williams) Mackintosh, whom he married Sept. 12, 1959.

He was also a loving father to three sons, Greg ( Patty ) Mackintosh, Michael Mackintosh and Brian Mackintosh, all of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Drew (Olivia) Mackintosh of Massillon, Thomas (Erica) Mackintosh of Magnolia, and Kristen (Drew) Penso of Tappan; four great–grandchildren, Mia Mackintosh, Adin Mackintosh, Piper Mackintosh and Emmett Penso.

In keeping with Dave’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home of Carrollton has been entrusted with the cremation.