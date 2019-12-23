David L. Stout, 56

David Lee Stout, 56, of Kensington, OH, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Caprice Health Care Center.

He was born in Canton, OH, Feb. 4, 1963.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary Stout, and his brothers, Woody and Dan stout of Carrollton.

He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Clark of MI, and Regina (Bud) Grygo of Toronto, OH.

David was an auctioneer for 35 years. He loved country music and going to Jamboree in the Hills.

He will be missed by his family, auction family and many friends.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.