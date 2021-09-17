David Lee Marquart, 71, of Buckeye Lake, died Sept. 15, 2021, in Millersburg, Ohio.

Born in Van Wert, Ohio, he was the son of the late Marion and Shirley (Johnson) Marquart.

David grew up on a large farm in Atwood Lake, Ohio. He graduated from Conotton Valley High School in 1968. David retired from McGraw-Edison/Cooper corporation after 30 years. In his spare time, David loved boating, especially on Buckeye Lake. He enjoyed playing cards and reading, particularly historical books.

David is survived by his brother, Ronald (Dolores).

The Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for the Marquart Family.