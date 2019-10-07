David Lee Saho, 71, of East Springfield, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Trinity West Medical Center.

Born Oct. 14, 1947, in Steubenville, he was the son of the late Alex and Margaret McGilty Saho.

David was retired from ArcelorMittal/Weirton Steel Company. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Amsterdam, President of the WEBA Food Pantry and a volunteer for numerous organizations in Northern Jefferson County. In addition to his volunteer service, David loved to play golf and was a member of the Spring Hills Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife, the former Irene Foraker, whom he married Aug. 25, 1973.

He was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday. Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the East Springfield Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home at Amsterdam. Memorial donations may be made to the WEBA Food Pantry, 348 N. Main Street, Amsterdam, OH 43903.