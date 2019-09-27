David Lee Toot, 89

David Lee Toot entered God’s heavenly kingdom and joined his wife Clara, their sons: Gary and Robert; his sisters: Diane (Herron) and Louella (Verunac), as well as his parents, Harry and Edna (Rutledge) Toot on Tuesday, Sept 24, 2019.

He had just celebrated his 89th birthday.

Dave is survived by his son and caregiver, Jim; his brother-in-law, Bob Herron; nephews: Jeff (Kim) Herron, Bob (Dina) Herron, Eric Verunac and nieces: Julie (Charlie) Castellucci, Victoria Verunac and their families.

David graduated from Carrollton High School in 1948 before joining the Army. He served as a Corporal in the Second Infantry and saw active service in Korea. Dave was a life member of VFW #3301 and the Dellroy Legion Post 475. Dave joined Ohio Bell upon his return and retired after a successful career in management. Upon his retirement, he renewed his passion for golf and for walking. He was frequently seen strolling into Dellroy while enjoying his cigar.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with a military funeral to follow at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Allmon-Duggar-Cotton Funeral Home. Dave will be laid to rest beside his wife and their sons at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the local Alzheimer’s foundation or Community Hospice.